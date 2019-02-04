The LSU Tigers (17-4, 7-1 SEC) dropped to No. 21 in the latest AP poll, two spots lower than their No. 19 ranking from last week.
The Tigers went 1-1 last week getting a solid win on the road against Texas A&M 72-57, which included Tremont Waters going for a season-high 36 points.
LSU followed up that performance with a up-and-down showing at home against Arkansas, a game in which the Tigers trailed by as much as 18 points, their biggest deficit so far in conference play. A late rally brought LSU within a point and the Tigers had three opportunities to win the game but couldn't convert, dropping their first conference game 89-90.
Next up for the Tigers is an away tilt in Starkville against Mississippi State on Feb. 6, with an 8 p.m. tip.