Former LSU player August Mangin (2005-2009) has joined the team's support staff as a defensive analyst, according to LSU's staff directory and Mangin's twitter bio.
Mangin originally walked on at LSU and helped the Tigers win the 2007 National Championship as a fullback and special teams player. He spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons on staff under former LSU coach Les Miles as a special teams assistant working with then special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.
In 2014, he was hired as Northwestern State's special teams coordinator and stayed for four seasons before joining Alabama's staff under Nick Saban last season.
Mangin is the second analyst LSU coach Ed Orgeron has added in the last week. Cleveland Browns assistant offensive line coach Mark Hutson was hired to be an offensive analyst after former analyst Brad Kragthorpe left for a job with the Bengals.
The staff directory still list one analyst spot as to be determined, and the team currently has nine of the 10 spots from last year filled.