Coming off of a first place finish in the GymQuarters Invitational in St. Charles, Mo., on Friday, the LSU gymnastics team was back in the PMAC Sunday to face the Missouri Tigers.

In front of 11,000 screaming LSU fans, the team reached a season high score of 197.650. The LSU Tigers defeated the Missouri Tigers 197.650-195.475.

“Two meets in a weekend really worked in our benefit, because postseason is two days in a row, two meets in a row, and we don’t have the opportunity to do this during the regular season, so it gets us ready for postseason," LSU coach D-D Breaux said.

The Tigers started out strong as senior McKenna Kelley received a 9.900 on vault with sophomore Sarah Edwards and junior Kennedi Edney not far behind her, both receiving a 9.900.

During the uneven bar rotation, the Tigers had multiple 9.900 scores.

The 9.900 scores came from junior Ruby Harrold, freshman Bailey Ferrer, and senior Sarah Finnegan. Competing for the first time in three weeks, sophomore Sami Durante gets a 9.850.

Leading off on the beam for the Tigers, sophomore Christina Desiderio gets a 9.850. Finnegan and Durante both received a 9.900 on the beam. This 9.900 is a career high for Durante.

On the floor, we saw a different side of the Tigers than we have before.

Each one did their part in ensuring the Tigers victory over Missouri. Kelley had a strong performance receiving a 9.950 in the anchor spot, along with Finnegan and Edney. This 9.950 is a season high for Edney.

Finnegan receives yet another all around title, with Edney placing in second.

The Tigers head to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday to compete against SEC rivals, the Arkansas Razorbacks. The meet with be held in Barnhill Arena at 7:30, and it will be televised on the SEC network.

“To be able to go on the road and have a great meet, then come home with this great crowd and the enthusiasm that the LSU family brings us was very, very gratifying.”