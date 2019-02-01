The LSU Tigers are coming off of a much-needed victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is the Tigers' ninth straight victory over the long time SEC West rival. The Tigers defeated the Tide 197.450-196.850 on Jan. 25.
Senior Sarah Finnegan and junior Kennedi Edney took home the all-around title with a score of 39.625. This victory for Finnegan makes her fourth in just four meets. Finnegan earned the win on floor and beam, while Edney took home the titles on vault and beam.
Everyone did their part as the vault set a season-high. Finnegan opened with a 9.875. Junior Ruby Harrold continued having an exceptional meet with a 9.90 for a season high. Senior Julianna Cannamela returned to the lineup and earned a 9.875. Edney drilled her Yurchenko 1 ½ for a season-high score of 9.925. Freshman Bailey Ferrer made her first career appearance on vault and closed the Tigers with a 9.825.
The Tigers are now 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC.
“I was very pleased with how we fought from the first bars routine to the final beam routine,” said head coach D-D Breaux. “I was really proud of the performance by Ruby Harrold tonight, and of course the job that Sarah Finnegan and Kennedi Edney did.”
While the Tigers enjoyed this victory over the Tide, it was right back to work to prepare to face the talented NC State team, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 1, at 7:10 p.m. in the PMAC.
The Wolfpack is 5-1 overall and are coming off of a huge victory over the Tarheels of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Wolfpack secured their record of 5-0 at away meets by a victory of 195.200-194.650, along with reaching their season high score.
During this season-high meet for the Wolfpack, three gymnasts had personal career bests. Meredith Robinson scored a 9.800 on bars while Melissa Brooker had a 9.775 on bars and Nicole Webb had a 9.875 on the beam.