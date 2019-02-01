The last time the Tigers competed in the PMAC, the outcome was an unexpected loss. This time, the outcome was much different. The Tigers earned a 197.150-195.375 victory over NC State Friday night.
The Tigers started off strong with a 9.90 from senior all-arounder Sarah Finnegan on vault and finished even stronger with a 9.95 from junior Kennedi Edney.
Coming off of a strong start to the meet, the Tigers exploded on the uneven bars.
Due to safety precautions, sophomore Sami Durante was replaced on the bars with freshman Bailey Ferrer, who made her LSU debut on the event, scoring a 9.825.
“[Ferrer] is demanding herself to get better and she just needs to practice harder," said coach D-D Breaux.
Lexie Priessman and Edney both received a score of 9.900, while Finnegan anchored and received a 9.95.
An unfamiliar face was seen on beam, as senior McKenna Kelley made her first career appearance performing on the event, scoring a 9.675. Edney and sophomore Reagan Campbell both scored a 9.825 while Finnegan anchored with a 9.950.
“It felt good to give this team, the coaches and LSU what they recruited me for,” Kelley said.
Kelley also her career-high anchor in floor with a score of 9.975. Sophomore Christina Desiderio scored a 9.825 and Finnegan received a 9.875.
While a win is a win, the Tigers are looking forward to getting better and and fixing the mistakes made while the season is still getting started.
“We need to turn the page and continue to progress. It gives us a check mark but we need to get in the gym and get better,” Breaux said.
This meet was different than most as it was the breast cancer and prostate cancer awareness meet. The Tigers sported pink and blue leotard to honor those who fought and are fighting.
“The fact that we can compete for a cause that's greater than ourselves means to world to us," junior all-arounder Ruby Harrold said. “It's a good feeling to know that we are not just competing for ourselves but something much more.”
Next up the Tigers head to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena on Feb. 8.