LSU football is adding another analyst. The Tigers are bringing in New Mexico defensive coordinator Kevin Cosgrove as the lead defensive analyst.
The story was first reported by Brooks Kubena of The Adovcate.
Cosgrove is replacing Mark Criner, who left LSU to become the linebackers coach for the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football.
Cosgrove has worked as a defensive coordinator at five different schools within his 38-year coaching career, including 14 season at Wisconsin as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
LSU has continued to expand the amount of analysts on its staff, with Cosgrove as the tenth.