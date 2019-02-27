After a rain delay postponed Tuesday’s game and pushed back Wednesday's game for a while, No. 1 LSU (8-0) seemed to be locked in during the 17-4 victory over Southern (4-3) Wednesday night.
Mainieri said that he was worried about the focus of the team because they were in between a rainout and a big series this weekend, but he was proud that they came out playing well.
Sophomore right-hander Eric Walker looked like he did during his freshman season. He recorded three strikeouts, and his changeup looked textbook — even though he wasn’t in the game long.
“It decided to drop more tonight, and it felt good,” Walker said. “I think coming out and just getting more mound time, I think will help in the long run.”
The LSU lineup scored eight runs in the first inning, but only had five hits. All eight runs scored off of Southern’s starting pitcher, freshman right-hander Christian Dixon, were unearned runs. The Tigers came into the game having scored 25 times off unearned runs. Tonight, they scored nine because of unearned runs.
The long first inning started with Southern recording two errors in the first four batters. After a single from sophomore designated hitter Saul Garza put LSU on the board, freshman Cade Beloso blasted his second homerun to keep it going for the Tigers. LSU would eventually bat around the order.
Mainieri put in five substitutes — four freshmen — during the second inning. It was essentially a night off for the Tiger starters. It was a productive night for the substitutes as well. Every player who came in during the second inning recorded at least one hit or one walk.
Senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis stayed in the game as he chased the SEC hit record throughout this season. He finished by going four-for-five with five RBI’s.
With the offense capitalizing, it was up to the Tiger pitching staff to finish the game. Pitching coach Alan Dunn told his pitchers last week to throw strikes, especially with big leads, and that is exactly what they did.
During Walker’s two innings of work, he threw 18 strikes on only 25 pitches. It became a game of relievers for LSU as he was followed by six relievers. Freshmen right-handers Cole Henry and Chase Costello came in consecutive order to throw for a combined three innings, two hits and zero runs. The two put the Tiger bats back at the plate quickly.
LSU put up four more runs in the fifth inning. A single and two walks loaded the bases for junior shortstop Josh Smith, who ripped a two-RBI double. Duplantis recorded his third hit and fourth RBI of the night to extend the lead to 16.
By the sixth inning, it was time for sophomore right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard’s first appearance of the year. Hilliard recorded nine wins as a freshman and has been out all year because of shoulder soreness. He came in, and it was easy to see there was rust that needs to wear off before returning to last year's form.
There was promise with his breaking ball though. Hill’s only strikeout of the night came off of a curveball with depth. It was eerily reminiscent to some strikeouts from last season. Hilliard allowed a single then walk but escaped his one inning appearance without allowing a run.
“I thought the ball came out of his hand really, really well,” Mainieri said. “I thought we saw his curveball that he’s known for. I hadn’t seen it like that since he started throwing.”
Senior right-hander Clay Moffitt came in for the seventh inning where he struck out two in his short appearance.
Two more freshmen right-handers, Rye Gunter and Riggs Threadgill, came in to finish the game. Gunter gave up Southern’s only two runs in his second appearance of the year. He allowed the bases loaded before Mainieri relieved him with Threadgill, who allowed a fielder’s choice which scored the second run.
Threadgill finished the game for the Tigers returning for the ninth inning.
“I was a little bit afraid that we might not come out here today and have the focus and the attention to detail, but I couldn’t have been more wrong,” Mainieri said. “We came out here, and I just thought we played really, really well.”
With the eighth victory of the year, No. 1 LSU will travel to Austin this weekend to face the No. 16-ranked University of Texas (7-2) in a three-game set. Texas will be the toughest competition the Tigers have faced yet this season.