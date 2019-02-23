Senior Defensive Lineman Rashard Lawrence underwent knee surgery and will not return to practice until August.
The injury was first reported by Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
After some speculation that Lawrence might enter the NFL Draft, Lawrence announced he would return for his senior season, as did fellow defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko.
Lawrence recorded 54 total tackles, along with four sacks, and three pass deflections in his junior season for the Tigers.
Spring practice begins for LSU on March 7, and the Tigers will open the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium.