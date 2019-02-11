Freshman defensive lineman Davin Cotton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Shea Dixon of 247sports.com.
Cotton is expected to redshirt after finishing the season with three total tackles in two games in 2018. The 6-foot-4, 279-pound, defensive lineman spent most of last season getting back into game-shape after suffering a lower leg injury his senior of high school.
He came to LSU from Evangel Christian (Shreveport, Louisiana) as one of five defensive line signees in the 2018 class. The Tigers once again loaded up on defensive linemen with four in this year's class and bring back every scholarship defensive linemen outside of Ed Alexander, who declared for the 2019 NFL draft.
The LSU staff had high regards for Cotton, but with the influx of defensive linemen on the roster there may not have been a clear path for playing time.
Under new NCAA transfer rules passed last year, players no longer have to request permission to transfer or are barred from transferring to certain schools. The player's current schools are made aware of the player's intention to transfer and must place him or her in the portal, which allows for other schools and coaches to make contact with that player.
Players can take remove their names from the transfer portal at anytime so there's still a chance Cotton stays at LSU. If Cotton does leave LSU, the Tigers will still be above the 85-man scholarship limit.
Last week, coach Ed Orgeron said he wasn't worried about being over the limit, and the problem always sorts itself out with natural attrition.