LSU is back in the AP top 10 for the first time since Dec. 2006. The Tigers are ranked No. 10 following wins over Texas A&M and Alabama.
Freshman guard Javonte Smart was a big reason for the two wins. He was moved into the starting point guard role the day of LSU's 82-80 win over Tennessee after sophomore point guard Tremont Waters began dealing with an illness. Smart responded by scoring a game-high 29 points and followed it by averaging 18 points, 4 rebounds 3.5 assists and 2 steals against Texas A&M and Alabama. Smart's efforts earned him SEC Freshman of the Week.
Smart joins Waters, senior center Kavell Bigby-Williams and freshman forward Naz Reid as the only LSU players to be chosen for a weekly SEC honor this season.
The Tigers are atop the SEC and can win the regular season title for the first time since 2009 with a win over either Florida or Vanderbilt and a Tennessee loss. If Tennessee wins out, LSU needs to win both of its remaining two games to clinch the title.
LSU locked up a double-bye in next week's conference tournament and are flirting with a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. The official bracket will be released on Sunday March 17.