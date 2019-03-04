_LSUvsTEN_MS_15 copy.jpg

LSU freshman guard Ja'vonte Smart (1) shoots the ball during the Tigers 82-80 victory over Tennesse on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

LSU is back in the AP top 10 for the first time since Dec. 2006. The Tigers are ranked No. 10 following wins over Texas A&M and Alabama.

Freshman guard Javonte Smart was a big reason for the two wins. He was moved into the starting point guard role the day of LSU's 82-80 win over Tennessee after sophomore point guard Tremont Waters began dealing with an illness. Smart responded by scoring a game-high 29 points and followed it by averaging 18 points, 4 rebounds 3.5 assists and 2 steals against Texas A&M and Alabama. Smart's efforts earned him SEC Freshman of the Week.

Smart joins Waters, senior center Kavell Bigby-Williams and freshman forward Naz Reid as the only LSU players to be chosen for a weekly SEC honor this season.

The Tigers are atop the SEC and can win the regular season title for the first time since 2009 with a win over either Florida or Vanderbilt and a Tennessee loss. If Tennessee wins out, LSU needs to win both of its remaining two games to clinch the title.

LSU locked up a double-bye in next week's conference tournament and are flirting with a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. The official bracket will be released on Sunday March 17.

