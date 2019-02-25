LSU coach Will Wade's legal representation was notified that Wade will be subpoenaed for the federal basketball corruption trial on April 22.
The information was released in a report by Yahoo! Sports reporters Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel.
"The impending subpoenas mark a potentially dynamic development in the college basketball corruption case," the report said. "It creates the potential of two high-profile head coaches testifying in federal court about the granular detail of the recruiting underworld — something that never manifested in the initial federal trial last fall."
Wade was asked about the subpoena at his weekly press conference today and said he wasn't thinking about it.
"I've been focusing on the team and our guys," Wade said. "I haven't been following it."
LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson was reached for comment but said that the university will not be commenting at this time.