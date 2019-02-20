The University announced the beginning of a national search for the next Vice President for Student Affairs on Feb. 20. The announcement was made five days after the University parted ways with former Vice President of Student Affairs Kurt Keppler. Keppler had served in that capacity since 2010.
In a broadcast email sent to students, Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie listed the faculty members who will serve on a committee that will oversee the search. The committee members were selected based on nominations from people around campus and represent many constituencies that intersect with Student Affairs. Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College Dean Jonathan Earle will lead the committee.
The rest of the committee includes:
· Jacqueline Bach, Associate Dean for Academic Programs and Services, Associate Professor, English Education & Curriculum Theory, College of Human Sciences and Education
· Melissa Brocato, Assistant Vice Provost, Student Success
· Rebecca Caire, Assistant Dean, College of Humanities & Social Sciences
· Jonathan Earle, Dean, Roger Hadfield Honors College
· Teresia Greer, Assistant Dean of Students/Greek Leadership and Training
· Vince Licata, Louis S. Flowers Professor, Erich and Lea Sternberg Honors Professor, and Brij Mohan Distinguished Professor in Biological Sciences
· Stewart Lockett, Undergraduate student in Biological Engineering, Student Body President
· Bill Mattera, Director of Residential Life and Education
· Kenya LeNoir Messer, Associate Vice Provost for Diversity
· D’Ann Morris, Executive Director, Student Health Center
· Hailey Simpson, Undergraduate student in Biological Sciences, President of Ogden Honors College Council
· Phil Verpil, Associate Director, Office of Admissions
· Clinton Willson, Mike N. Dooley, PE Professor in Civil & Environmental Engineering, Director of LSU Center for River Studies, Faculty-In-Residence for Residential College Program
The committee has already met to discuss the job description and timeline. They anticipate having first round interviews for the candidates at the end of March and bringing the remaining candidates to campus at the beginning of April. The committee hopes to fill the position before graduation in May.
Haynie urged everyone within the campus community to participate in the process by submitting nominations or recommendations to Katherine Bankston in LSU Human Resource Management or any committee member. All nominations and recommendations should be submitted by March 18, the day the committee will begin reviewing applications.