It wasn’t very close, and that’s something that the LSU Tigers (23-5, 13-2 SEC) haven’t been accustomed to in the past few weeks, but they will certainly take a 66-55 win after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies (12-15, 5-10 SEC) on Tuesday night in the PMAC.
Freshman forward Naz Reid had a nice bounce back from his one point effort against Tennessee on Feb. 23, going for 18 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday night, his fifth double-double of the season. Freshman guard Javonte Smart continued his great play, with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Skylar Mays scored his 1,000th career point, a testament to his commitment to the Tigers through losing seasons to now.
Aggies junior guard Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M in scoring with 14 points, and added three rebounds. Senior forward Christian Mekowulu was the only other Aggie in double figures with 11 points.
This is the Tigers‘ first double digit win since they faced the Aggies in College Station on Jan. 30. That one ended 72-57.
Tonight’s game was a little bit closer, as Texas A&M came in winners of four in their last five games. Sophomore guard Savion Flagg was a big contributor in those four wins, but was shut down in the PMAC, only scoring three points and going 1-8 from the field.
The Tigers took advantage of their size advantage down low right away, getting their first 12 points in the paint, and eight of those being on dunks. Bigby-Williams dominated the offensive glass in the first 10 minutes, grabbing three boards and getting a putback dunk after one of those rebounds.
“We won the game the way I like to win games, 40 points in the paint, only nine turnovers and we had a season-high for deflections,” LSU coach Will Wade said.
Reid surpassed his point total from the Tennessee game quickly getting an easy dunk in transition and following that up with a floater in the paint. A&M didn’t try to aggressively double him and it allowed him to get good looks down low.
“Tennessee is in the rear view. We were focused on Texas A&M. I can do more than score. Rebound, defending, blocking shots. Whatever I can do to help the team win," Reid said.
The Aggies started off decently on offense, but went cold between the 10 and three minute mark, only scoring five points in that stretch.
Meanwhile, the Tigers continued to cruise on offense, with Mays contributing eight points, junior guard Marlon Taylor having six, and Smart adding five despite going only 1-7 from the field.
The Tigers controlled the final 10 minutes, going into the half with a 16-point lead, 36-20.
The second half started in similar fashion, with Smart hitting the first three of the game for the Tigers, which was also the first points LSU scored outside the paint or free throw line.
The Aggies didn’t go down without a fight though, going on a 7-0 run between the 15 and 14 minute marks cutting the lead to 12. They would cut it to 10, coming at the 11:56 mark following an A&M layup.
The Tigers woke on offense following that layup, however, going on a 9-4 run, and bringing the lead back to 15.
A&M gave one last push in the final four minutes, going on a 7-2 run and cut the lead to single digits.
LSU would respond with 4-1 run of its own, sealing the Tigers 13th SEC victory.
The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, March 2, to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (17-11, 8-7 SEC) with an 11 a.m. tip.