After a dominating weekend, LSU (7-0) struggled against Bryant (2-4) on a cool, windy Sunday afternoon.
Freshman right-hander Jaden Hill battled against the powerful Bulldogs lineup, limiting them to one run during his five innings. LSU completed the sweep with a 4-3 victory to end the weekend.
Through seven games, LSU has three that were decided by one run. Coach Paul Mainieri said close games are giving his team confidence, and his team is learning how to win with “composure and poise.” Each game is providing different challenges for the Tigers, and Sunday was no different.
Bryant had six stolen bases in the game and LSU also threw for two passed balls. Three of the Bryant stolen bases put runners in scoring position — all three came home to score — which were Bryant’s only runs of the game.
“There’s things that we need to improve on, and one of them is our pitchers need to start delivering the ball quicker to home plate,” Mainieri said. “Our catcher doesn’t have a chance to throw anybody out because we’re just too slow getting the ball to the catcher.”
During the middle innings Bryant was able to stretch singles to two bases because LSU couldn’t stop them on the base paths. Through seven games, the Tigers had yet to throw a single base runner out which is becoming a growing concern.
Mainieri said that’s something they are going to address and need to improve upon or else it will be a long year.
The struggles extended for an offense that exploded for 17 runs on Saturday. LSU scored early in the first. Junior shortstop Josh Smith and junior center fielder Zach Watson had back-to-back singles. Sophomore left fielder Daniel Cabrera was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Sophomore designated hitter Saul Garza drove in his seventh RBI of the year on a sacrifice fly to center. Freshman first baseman Gavin Dugas singled to drive in another run giving LSU a two run lead after one inning.
Hill pitched well in his second start of the year. It wasn’t the dazzling eight strikeout performance from last Sunday, but it was another quality start to give LSU a chance with a stagnant Sunday offense.
Hill walked a runner in the fourth inning — who then stole second and moved up to third on a passed ball. A single would drive him in to cut the LSU lead to one run.
“I thought (Jaden) Hill pitched very courageously today,” Mainieri said. “If he wasn’t really on top of his game, and yet he gave us five great innings, held the other team to one run and was in line for a win, unfortunately we couldn’t hold the lead for him.”
LSU responded in the bottom of the fourth after a walk and single. Sophomore catcher Brock Mathis hit into a fielder’s choice but an errant throw to first base allowed LSU’s third run to cross the plate.
Junior right-hander Matthew Beck came in to start the sixth inning. Beck struggled to throw strikes Friday night, and he struggled again Sunday. He allowed a single to leadoff the inning and had a passed ball allowing the runner to move to second base. The theme of Bryant steals continued as the runner stole third base - their fourth steal of the day.
Beck then allowed an RBI single to cut the LSU lead back to one run. Bryant then stole the second base of the inning to put a runner in scoring position with two outs. The Bryant runner was on the move to try and steal his way around the bases. The runner stealing combined with a soft hit blooper to center field allowed to him to score from second and tie the game.
Junior right-hander Aaron George came in to relieve Beck and finish the inning with a strikeout. George continued to pitch well retiring all four batters he faced with two strikeouts.
“I thought Aaron George was the key,” Mainieri said. “Aaron George came in and did a tremendous job.”
The LSU offense scratched a run in the seventh inning after Watson singled and stole a base of his own. Senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis did exactly what LSU fans have come to expect from him - consistently hit in the clutch. He drove in Watson on a ball through the right side to give LSU the lead 4-3 where it would stay.
Junior right-hander Todd Peterson came in for the six-out save. He said he expected that to come in during the eighth inning, and he knew he had to throw strikes.
“Last night after the game A.D. (Alan Dunn) had a talk with us and told us, Look, we’re not afraid of anything, what are we doing? We’re working around these guys, not really just trusting our stuff, trusting our defense with a 10 run lead. All you have to do is throw it over the plate.’”
Peterson did what Mainieri and Dunn were looking for their relievers to do, throw strikes with a lead. He finished with one strikeout and gave up two hits. He earned his first save of the season as he transitions in to the full-time closing role.
The next step for LSU is South Alabama Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Alex Box Stadium.