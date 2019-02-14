4.13.18 Baseball Vs Tennessee

The LSU Tigers congratulate each other after LSU’s 9-3 victory over University of Tennessee in Alex Box Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

 Caleb Bourque

Everybody's favorite thing about LSU's diamond sports season is the players' walk-up songs — the song that plays when they come up to bat.

The Reveille compiled a playlist of LSU baseball's 2019 walk-up songs as the season kicks off this weekend. 

  • Daniel Cabrera
    • I Like It by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
  • Hal Hughes
    • Devil Eyes by Hippie Sabotage 
  • Josh Smith
    • Welcome Back by Mase
  • Drew Bianco
    • Let's Groove by Earth, Wind & Fire
  • Gavin Dugas
    • The Stroke by Billy Squier
  • Giovanni DiGiacomo
    • Three Little Birds by Bob Marley
  • Antoine Duplantis
    • My Type by Saint Motel
  • Zach Watson
    • Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix) by Ini Komaze
  • Eric Walker
    • Disciples by Tame Impala
  • Landon Marceaux
    • Jambalaya by The Mudbugs
  • Saul Garza
    • God's Gonna Cut You Down by Johnny Cash
  • Brandt Broussard
    • Space Jam by Quad City DJ's
  • Chris Reid
    • My House by Flo Rida
  • Cole Henry
    • Voodoo Child by Jimi Hendrix
  • Will Ripoll
    • Can't Hold Me Down by GRiZ ft. Tash Neal
  • Nick Storz
    • Hyperreal Flume
  • Brock Mathis
    • Crazy by Lil Boosie
  • CJ Willis
    • In God I Trust by Kevin Gates
  • Cade Beloso
    • Signed, Sealed, Delivered by Stevie Wonder
  • AJ Labas
    • It's About to Get Good by Cold Creek Country
  • Matthew Beck
    • Readymade by Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Devin Fontenot
    • All Of The Lights by Kanye West
  • Chase Costello
    • Juke Box Hero by Foreigner
  • Trent Vietmeier
    • Pour Some Sugar On Me by Def Leppard
  • Aaron George
    • Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes
  • Clay Moffitt
    • Waiting for the Thunder by Blackberry Smoke
  • Zack Hess
    • Black Eyes by Bradley Cooper
  • Riggs Threadgill
    • I Love a Rainy Night by Eddie Rabbit
  • Caleb Gilbert
    • Old Man by Neil Young
  • Todd Peterson
    • Can't Stop by Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Jaden Hill
    • No Smoke by NBA Youngboy
  • Braden Doughty
    • Fly by Marshmello
  • Rye Gunter
    • Renegade by Styx
  • Ma'Khail Hilliard
    • Run In Here by NBA Youngboy
  • Easton McMurray
    • California Love by 2Pac

