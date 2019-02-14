Everybody's favorite thing about LSU's diamond sports season is the players' walk-up songs — the song that plays when they come up to bat.
The Reveille compiled a playlist of LSU baseball's 2019 walk-up songs as the season kicks off this weekend.
- Daniel Cabrera
- I Like It by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
- Hal Hughes
- Devil Eyes by Hippie Sabotage
- Josh Smith
- Welcome Back by Mase
- Drew Bianco
- Let's Groove by Earth, Wind & Fire
- Gavin Dugas
- The Stroke by Billy Squier
- Giovanni DiGiacomo
- Three Little Birds by Bob Marley
- Antoine Duplantis
- My Type by Saint Motel
- Zach Watson
- Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix) by Ini Komaze
- Eric Walker
- Disciples by Tame Impala
- Landon Marceaux
- Jambalaya by The Mudbugs
- Saul Garza
- God's Gonna Cut You Down by Johnny Cash
- Brandt Broussard
- Space Jam by Quad City DJ's
- Chris Reid
- My House by Flo Rida
- Cole Henry
- Voodoo Child by Jimi Hendrix
- Will Ripoll
- Can't Hold Me Down by GRiZ ft. Tash Neal
- Nick Storz
- Hyperreal Flume
- Brock Mathis
- Crazy by Lil Boosie
- CJ Willis
- In God I Trust by Kevin Gates
- Cade Beloso
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered by Stevie Wonder
- AJ Labas
- It's About to Get Good by Cold Creek Country
- Matthew Beck
- Readymade by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Devin Fontenot
- All Of The Lights by Kanye West
- Chase Costello
- Juke Box Hero by Foreigner
- Trent Vietmeier
- Pour Some Sugar On Me by Def Leppard
- Aaron George
- Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes
- Clay Moffitt
- Waiting for the Thunder by Blackberry Smoke
- Zack Hess
- Black Eyes by Bradley Cooper
- Riggs Threadgill
- I Love a Rainy Night by Eddie Rabbit
- Caleb Gilbert
- Old Man by Neil Young
- Todd Peterson
- Can't Stop by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Jaden Hill
- No Smoke by NBA Youngboy
- Braden Doughty
- Fly by Marshmello
- Rye Gunter
- Renegade by Styx
- Ma'Khail Hilliard
- Run In Here by NBA Youngboy
- Easton McMurray
- California Love by 2Pac