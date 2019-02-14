As opening day approaches, new services and policies are in place for the tenth anniversary of the "new" Alex Box Stadium.
The biggest addition is the introduction of "The Yard."
Similar to The Chute in Tiger Stadium, fans over the age of 21 will have access to beer and wine in two designated areas beside the left and right field fences.
Fans can purchase a $20 wristband at either location or the entrance gates. The wristband includes two beverages. Due to Southeastern Conference regulations, all alcoholic beverages must be consumed inside of The Yard tents.
The Yard will open two hours before first pitch.
The 2019 season has also brings the moving of the student section.
The student section at Alex Box Stadium has been moved from the right field line to the right field bleachers in sections 95, 96 and 97.
Students should still visit the Alex Box Stadium Ticket Office to redeem a ticket prior to game time.
The Tigers kick off their season on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Junior right-handed pitcher Zack Hess will get the start on the mound.