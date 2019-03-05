Students of African descent and those interested in African culture can find a sense of unity at the University with the African Student Organization.
ISDS sophomore and vice president of the African Student Organization — Jasmine Mungai found her place in the organization during her freshman year at the University. Although she was born in Kenya, she made her way to Louisiana at the age of 4.
“I like Africa,” Mungai said. “I like the people in the club, and I have leadership skills, so I was thinking why not [join]?”.
Kinesiology senior and director of programs of the African Student Organization Glory Ogunyinka said she had the same experience as Munagi when joining the organization. She said she likes the idea of unity and walking among those who share the same ethnicity and facing mountains, such as college, with members.
“It’s nice to relate with people who come from similar backgrounds,” Ogunyinka said. “The organization makes you a lot more ambitious.”
The African Student Organization currently has about 50 members, but Mungai and Ogunyinka said there are about 30 active members. Although the organization currently meets in the LSU Student Union at 6 p.m in room 329 bi-weekly, they are transitioning to meeting only during special monthly events.
The organization initially began in the late '90s, being known as one of the “big, thriving” organizations on campus, Ogunyinka said. At the time, the organization collaborated with everyone on campus, having internships and college-career programs available.
Mungai said her mission this year is to “make ASO great again” in order to revamp the organization because there are constantly new generations of students pouring into the University.
The African Student Organization consistentlys host social events for members in the organization and the community, including performances, food, fashion shows and African Night in the spring.
The organization also hosts mentoring activities for its members, including study groups around finals. It also provides academic and job opportunities for members, including a workshop to help members create resumes.
In February, the organization hosted a Galentine’s Day where African girls got together, shared ideas and passions and made memories.
The organization also has upcoming volleyball and soccer tournaments. Munagi said outside activities help strengthen the bond members share.
Mungai said she hopes the organization grows in size. She said she wants to let the African population in the University know that there are more from their community with the same ethnicity.
“They don’t have to be [at the University] by themselves,” Mungai said. “Our goal is to be a home away from home.”
Ogunyinka said she hopes the organization is not known only for its social events. Since she is graduating from the University soon, she said she wants the organization to be filled with those who really care about the African community.
“After 'Black Panther' came out, there was a whole ‘reconnecting with your roots thing’ definitely making a greater bond between [Africans] and African American organizations,” Ogunyinka said. “I want to see more programs [and] more officers ready to work. I want us to be ‘that’ talked about organization again, like we used to be 20 years ago.”
The African Student Organization invites any organization interested in partnering with them to reach out.
“We’re trying to raise the bar [for the organization in the future],” Mungai said.