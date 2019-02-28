LSU is bringing in William & Mary offensive coordinator DJ Mangus to be an offensive analyst for the team. Mangus is LSU's third analyst hire in recent weeks after the team lost multiple members of its support staff.
The news was first reported by Brody Miller of Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, and LSU has since updated its staff list with Mangus now on the school's website.
At 30-years-old, Mangus was one of the youngest coaches in college football last. Mangus played with new LSU offensive assistant Joe Brady in college at William & Mary, so it is clear where the connection comes from.
It also continues to mark a shift in the Tigers' coaching staff to younger and believed to be more innovative thinkers.
LSU brings back starting quarterback Joe Burrow and all of its top receivers from last season. It is the most offensive production LSU returns since 2016 when they brought back quarterback Brandon Harris, who was later benched in favor of Danny Etling, running backs Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice, and wide receivers DJ Chark, Malachi Dupre and Travin Dural.