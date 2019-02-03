10-20-18 Victory Hill Mississippi State

Coach Ed Orgeron marches down Victory Hill before the LSU football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

 Dilyn Stewart

The LSU Tigers Football team added another commit for the 2019 class before national signing day, this time JUCO transfer Defensive End Soni Fonua out of Mesa Community College in Arizona.

Fonua is the No. 63 overall JUCO prospect and the No. 6 strong-side defensive end according to the 247sports composite rankings.

The Tigers now have 22 total commitments, and will hope to sign three more prospects on National Signing Day on Wednesday Feb. 6.

The Tigers top targets are four-star defensive end Ishmael Sopsher and four-star Athlete Devonta Lee both out of Amite, LA.

