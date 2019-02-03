New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has released the much-anticipated lineup for 2019. This year marks the festival’s 50th anniversary, and the world has been abuzz with speculation and expectations for the milestone occasion.
This year’s festival will be headlined by none other than The Rolling Stones, perhaps the biggest act to date to headline Jazz Fest, as well as Dave Matthews Band, Katy Perry, Pitbull, Diana Ross, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Ciara and many more well-known performers that promise to make this year’s Jazz Fest the most memorable yet.
Last November, producers announced the addition of an extra day to commemorate the festival’s anniversary. Jazz Fest will take place the weekends of April 25 through May 5 on the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.
For the first time since the conception of the festival, tickets will be limited on May 2 for what is being referred to as “Rolling Stones Thursday.'' The Stones will grace the Acura Stage at about 5 p.m. that day. At that time, the rest of the Fair Grounds will be shut down, and chairs will be prohibited in the Acura Stage field to allow for more space for the thousands of festival goers expected to attend the monumental event.
The festival has a long history of bringing beloved, world-renowned performers to the Big Easy. Red Hot Chili Peppers, one of the great American rock bands, headlined the 2016 festival with a career-spanning performance.
Other performers for this year’s festival include Santana, The Revivalists, Chris Stapleton, Earth, Wind & Fire, Alanis Morissette and Ziggy Marley.
Tickets for Jazz Fest are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. Single-day advance tickets are $75 through April 24 for the first weekend and May 1 for the second weekend. Tickets purchased at the gate will be $85. Regularly priced, single-day tickets to Jazz Fest are on sale by specific weekend, with each ticket valid for a single day’s attendance (For May 2, different pricing applies).