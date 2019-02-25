LSU’ senior leader and right fielder Antoine Duplantis is chasing down a record that has been standing since 1998 - most SEC hits. The record was set by LSU’s own Eddy Furniss at 349 after his senior season.
Duplantis came into the 2019 season with 268 hits — only 81 behind Furniss. Duplantis averaged 89 hits during his first three seasons at LSU. If he avoids injury and has an average year, he will break the record.
He has competition in Mississippi State’s senior outfielder Jake Mangum who entered the season with 275 hits - 7 more than Duplantis. Mangum is coming off a year where he tallied 101 hits.
LSU has a chance to retain the title, and it comes down to Duplantis’ senior season.
Friday, Feb. 15 | ULM
Duplantis: 2-5 & 6 RBI’s
Saturday, Feb. 16 | Army
Duplantis: 0-3
Sunday, Feb. 17 | Air Force
Duplantis: 3-5 & 3 RBI’s
Tuesday, Feb. 19 | Southeastern
Duplantis: 0-4 & 1 RBI
Friday, Feb. 22 | Bryant
Duplantis: 3-5
Saturday, Feb. 23 | Bryant
Duplantis: 1-3 & 1 RBI