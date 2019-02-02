halloffame09-25-06_emp2web.jpg

Kevin Mawae, former LSU football player, holds back tears while giving a speech Tuesday in the PMAC as a 2007 LSU Athletic Hall of Fame inductee.

 Erin Parker

Former LSU center Kevin Mawae and safety Johnny Robinson were selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 on Saturday. 

Before today, LSU only had three former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — fullback Jim Taylor (1976), quarterback Y.A. Tittle (1971) and halfback Steve Van Buren (1965)

Mawae played 16 season in the NFL, including seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. He played in 241 games throughout his career and was named to eight All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. 

Robinson played at University High School and was a part of LSU's first national championship in 1958. 

He went on to play in both the AFL and NFL for the Dallas Texans and later the Kansas City Chiefs. He played his entire career for the franchise and is the winningest player in AFL history. 

Robinson was a seven-time First Team All-AFL/All-Pro and three-time Second Team All-AFL/All-Pro selection. He finished his career with 57 total interceptions.

Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille.

Recommended for you

Load comments