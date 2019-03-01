Former LSU football player Drake Davis pleaded guilty on Friday in a domestic abuse case involving his ex-girlfriend, according to a report by The Advocate.
Davis pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts on battery and one of violation of a protective order.
According to the plea agreement, state District Judge Richard Anderson sentenced Davis to 18 months in prison with credit for time served. Anderson suspended much of that time and Davis could be released from Parish Prison within days, but will remain probation for two years.
Davis was first arrested three times in August 2018 for four incidents occurring between April 2017 and June 2018 including punching and strangling his then-girlfriend.
He was also arrested in January 2019 for violating a protective order.
Davis was suspended from the football team after his first arrest in August 2018 and withdrew from the University in September 2018.