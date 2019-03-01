With just four meets left in the 2019 gymnastics regular season, no Southeastern Conference team had yet to receive a perfect score of a 10 this season — until tonight.
The Tigers were just flirting with perfection before senior all-arounders Sarah Finnegan and Lexie Priessman finally got 10s on beam and bars respectively as LSU took down No. 7 Georgia 197.900-196.325.
The Pete Maravich Assembly Center was packed with 10,031 loud and excited Tiger fans who were ready to start the annual Mardi Gras meet. As it was also Alumni Night, many former LSU gymnasts were honored tonight for their contribution to this beloved and treasured program.
The Tigers had a strong start on vault with help from Finnegan, who received a 9.900. Senior all-arounder McKenna Kelley and sophomore all-arounder Sarah Edwards followed up by both scoring a 9.875.
The Tigers exploded on bars with Priessman, who received her first career 10, and the first 10 to be given in the SEC all season. Sophomore all-arounder Sami Durante, whose mother is a former Georgia GymDog coach, had a great showing as she begin a big night for her with a 9.900 score on the uneven bars. Junior Ruby Harrold continued to help her team out while scoring a 9.875.
As the excitement of Priessman’s 10 was just starting to settle down, Finnegan earned a 10 on the balance beam, making her the first gymnast in the country to get this perfect score on the beam. Sophomore Reagan Campbell continued to make a name for herself as she received a career high score of 9.975. Not far behind her was fellow sophomore Christina Desiderio, who earned a season high score of 9.900.
While the Tigers have previously struggled on floor, this meet was a strong showing for them. Finnegan scored a 9.950, with Kelley and Edney both scoring 9.925 behind her. Desiderio and Harrold helped place the Tigers in line for the victory with a 9.850 from Campbell and a 9.825 from Harrold.
“We feel like we have the potential to do this again, and do it better,“ said LSU coach D-D Breaux.
Following a record-breaking night in Baton Rouge, the Tigers are set to face Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference next Friday in the PMAC at 7:10. This meet will be the last regular season home meet and will honor LSU’s four seniors, Sarah Finnegan, Mckenna Kelley, Lexie Priessman and Julianna Cannamela.
“Senior night is always exciting for the seniors but especially for this class as they have accomplished so much and they are incredible human beings. Being able to put them out and showcase them on their meet is really special," Breaux said.