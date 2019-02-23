Even though a light mist maintained its presence for most of the game, the Tiger fans came out and supported No. 7 LSU (12-3) to an 8-0 run-rule victory against CSUN (4-8) at Tiger Park.
Since the Tigers loss to Stanford on Thursday, LSU has looked like a different team as they have won three straight in the LSU Invitational.
In contrast to that game, LSU came out firing as they scored two early runs in the first with back to back doubles from Amanda Sanchez and Shelbi Sunseri to lead the charge.
It only took until the third for the Tigers to get back with another two spot courtesy of Amanda Doyle’s first homer to extend their lead.
The Tigers were not done, Sydney Bourg got in on the action with her first homer of the year that scored her and Amber Serrett in the bottom of the fourth to truly put the game away.
Doyle could not let Bourg outdo her, so she hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth to solidify her solid offensive showing.
LSU officially closed the door in the bottom of the fifth when freshman Taylor Tidwell had her first career hit to score catcher Michaela Schlattman, giving the Tigers the 8-0 victory by mercy rule.
The offense did its job but Ali Kilponen stole the show with her devastating fastball that kept CSUN hitters on their heels all game.
She continually forced ground balls or made the hitters walk back to the dugout to grab some bench.
CSUN had few opportunities due to Kilponen’s stellar night, but they did have a runner on third with two outs that almost scored if it were not a dig by Sydney Bourg as she rushed to cover first on the bunt attempt.
The defense was tested as all positions in the infield received a plethora of ground balls, but all positions stood but to the task by committing zero errors.
Kilponen finished the day with a line of five innings, two hits and zero earned runs.
Coach Beth Torina could not be prouder of her team as she sees a deep, talented squad that is capable of adjusting between games.
“Every player that we called upon seemed to answer the call,” Torina said. “Every kid tonight seemed to get the job done.”
As the invitational continues, Torina still stresses the need for attention to detail and getting the small things right from game to game.
She will try to instill this mantra as they battle Michigan (6-7) tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. to close out the Invitational.