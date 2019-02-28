1.1.19 LSU vs UCF

LSU junior linebacker Devin White (40) celebrates after a play during the Tigers' 40-32 victory over UCF on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in State Farm Stadium.

Six former LSU football players received will be at the 2019 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis on Feb. 28. They will do their best to increase their draft stock through interviews and physical testing including 40-yard dashes, bench presses and vertical jumps.

Cole Tracy, kicker

Height: 5'10" 3/8

Weight: 184 pounds

Hand: 9" 1/8

Arm: 29" 6/8

Wingspan: 72"

Bench press:

40-yard dash:

Vertical jump:

Broad jump:

Three-cone drill: 

Shuttle run:

Foster Moreau, tight end

Height: 6'4" 1/8

Weight: 253 pounds

Hand: 9" 5/8

Arm: 33" 4/8

Wingspan: 81" 4/8

Bench press:

40-yard dash:

Vertical jump:

Broad jump:

Three-cone drill: 

Shuttle run:

Devin White, linebacker

Height:

Weight:

Hand: 

Arm:

Wingspan:

Bench press:

40-yard dash:

Vertical jump:

Broad jump:

Three-cone drill: 

Shuttle run:

Greedy Williams, cornerback

Height:

Weight:

Hand: 

Arm:

Wingspan:

Bench press:

40-yard dash:

Vertical jump:

Broad jump:

Three-cone drill: 

Shuttle run:

John Battle, safety

Height:

Weight:

Hand: 

Arm:

Wingspan:

Bench press:

40-yard dash:

Vertical jump:

Broad jump:

Three-cone drill: 

Shuttle run:

Nick Brossette, running back

Height:

Weight:

Hand: 

Arm:

Wingspan:

Bench press:

40-yard dash:

Vertical jump:

Broad jump:

Three-cone drill: 

Shuttle run:

 

