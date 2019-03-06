Located just outside of LSU’s campus, local pizza place City Slice brings in a whole new way to entertain college students.
City Slice has been a staple for many college students since it first opened its doors. It has delicious pizza that numerous University students have enjoyed since June, and now it has a new way to allow college students to let loose: virtual reality video games.
For those unfamiliar with virtual reality video games, they are video games that allow the player to put on a headset and experience the game in first-person, almost as if they themselves are inside the video game.
“There’s really no one around here that does [virtual reality gaming],” said Allison Franklin, the employee in charge of the VR. “And, we brought it in to test run it. It’s a niche market that hasn’t been cornered. And we figured, close to campus, we can make it a fun thing for students to do.”
City Slice has implemented this VR gaming system to encourage students to come into the restaurant and have a fun place to hang out in their downtime.
“You come in with a bunch of your friends, y’all buy an hour worth of VR, all split it,” Franklin said. “Get pizzas, drinks, it’s a fun Thursday night for not that much money.”
And the price is tame enough for college students on a budget to have a fun time without breaking the bank. The cost to play is $15 for 15 minutes of play, with the cost of playing decreasing as the amount of time played increased. So, if students want to come in in groups, they can split the cost and have a few hours’ worth of fun playing video games.
City Slice also offers many discounts to those interested in trying out the new VR gaming systems.
“We also have a couple deals,” Franklin said. “Your first time playing, you get $5 off. And then, with the purchase of a pizza, you also get $5 off.”
And with virtual reality gaming, the amount of games people can play is incredibly large.
“There’s hundreds of different games,” Franklin said. “They have escape rooms. There’s one called Beat Saber, which is like Guitar Hero but with lightsabers. They’ve got archery games, football, basketball, baseball, puzzle games. There’s really something for everyone.”
City Slice is located at 124 W Chimes St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The VR gaming is open anytime that the restaurant is open. Customers can walk in and play or go to City Slice’s website and reserve times. Anyone 17 and under must have an adult with them in order to sign a waiver.